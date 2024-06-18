Pushpa 2: The Rule tops the list of most-awaited Hindi films!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed the most awaited and the biggest film of the year. The teaser and songs have set a perfect tone for its arrival and have elevated the excitement for its release. The madness around the songs among the audience has created a rage across the world. The exhilaration is palpable as the film has topped the list of Ormax’s most-awaited Hindi films, surpassing all other big releases.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has topped Ormax’s list of most-awaited Hindi films, surpassing other big releases such as Hera Pheri 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, WAR 2, and Singham Again.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited film of the year. The film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has got the nation waiting for its release and fans just can’t keep calm for the action drama to release on the big screens real soon. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second installation of Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the film had received tremendous love from the audiences and turned out to be a game changer for Indian Cinema with its release. Now with the second part hitting screens soon fans have their anticipation high and send all their love to the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from, T Series.