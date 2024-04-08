Movies | Releases

Pushpa mania takes over the internet as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser showcases his never-seen-before avatar.

Happy Birthday to Allu Arjun! The celebrations begin with the upcoming movie Pushpa 2

The second glimpse of the highly anticipated movie of the year, “Pushpa 2 The Rule,” was released today on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the Icon Star. The teaser caused a stir on the internet as soon as it was released, and praises and appreciation began pouring in from every corner of the country.

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥. 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out now 🔥

▶️ https://t.co/A2n4hu3oO4 Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjun ❤️‍🔥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦 on 15th AUG… pic.twitter.com/5xe42ZixBW — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 8, 2024

The teaser is breathtaking with its grandeur, colors, and scale. Pushparaj, a beloved character, appears in an unbelievable yet powerful avatar, exuding swag and intensity in every shot. To top it off, DSP’s music complements the teaser with its intense beats and heart-racing background music.

The Teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4 day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the colour play that the director has beautifully portrayed.

The teaser released for the upcoming sequel of the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa The Rise’ is a testament to the makers’ efforts to make ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ an even bigger and more unforgettable experience. The movie, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in lead roles. The worldwide theatrical release of the movie is scheduled for August 15th, 2024. The latest teaser has heightened the audience’s excitement and anticipation for the film