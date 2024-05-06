‘Pushpa Pushpa’ the first single from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule emerges as roaring success with 130 Million views

Pushpa 2: The Rule fever is rising with each passing day. The tremendous craze has been witnessed across the globe and needless to say, the buzz is all time high. With the rising popularity, the madness for Allu Arjun starrer is reaching to the unprecedented level. Following the stupendous response to the teaser featuring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj , the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ has also received a blockbuster response from every corner.

The craze of ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ seems in no mood to slow down and everywhere on the social media, the fans and the audiences are seen imitating the iconic dance step from the global sensation song.

In almost a week of release, the song has garnered 130 million of whooping views across channelizing the massive euphoria that will shake the nation on release.It’s worth saying, that the craze of Pushpa 2: The Rule is next level, among everyone.The song featuring Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun is creating new success.

Sharing the exciting update, the makers wrote

“#PushpaMassJaathara continues 🔥🔥

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser hits 𝟏𝟑𝟎𝐌+ 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐒 & 𝟐𝐌+ 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄𝐒 on YouTube ❤‍🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.