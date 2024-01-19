Rajkumar Hirani’s Cinematic Magic: Journey from ‘3 Idiots’ to ‘Dunki,’ Crossing 300 Cr. Milestones!

Rajkumar Hirani is a pioneering filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has always struck the right chord with his films and delivered marvelous cinema. His movies have always been a reflection of society, and his recently released “Dunki,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, is no different. While Dunki is winning the hearts of audiences, the filmmaker has a vast filmography that is well-studded with cinematic gems. Rajkumar Hirani has delivered heart-touching cinema to the audience, and his films have achieved a massive milestone by crossing 300 Cr. at the worldwide box office. This is why he is the only director with a 100% successful track record.

So, let’s have a look at the films with which the filmmaker has given heartwarming content and has also dominated the box office

1) Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani arrived in style with his film “Dunki” which tells an immensely heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and patriotism. In a time where action-packed films dominate the industry, Hirani brought a soft love story that touched the hearts of the audience and left an indelible mark on a global level. This film also marks the first collaboration of Hirani with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. These two mavericks of the cinema world gave a film that not only touched the hearts of the audience but also ruled the box office by collecting around 460 Cr. at the worldwide box office.

2) 3 Idiots

The movie “3 Idiots” directed by Rajkumar Hirani is considered to be one of the most significant films in Indian cinema. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, and it won the hearts of the masses. The audience appreciated the storytelling of Rajkumar Hirani, and even after 15 years since its release, the movie still looks fresh. The director’s youth-appealing content has etched a special place in the hearts of people, contributing to the box office numbers. The film has made a significant impact globally, with a collection of 460 Cr. worldwide.

3) PK

Rajkumar Hirani introduced a very unique narrative to the audience with his film PK, which was released in 2014. The director successfully touched upon the basic spiritual sentiments of the masses with utmost purity. The film was appreciated by audiences of all ages and received massive praise. The movie features a talented cast including Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt, and it earned a final worldwide gross of 769.89 Cr. at the box office. Currently, it stands as the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the 12th highest-grossing film in India.

4) Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s biographical comedy-drama Sanju was a massive success. Based on the real-life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie depicts his trials and tribulations, including his drug addiction, arrest for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings, his relationship with his father, and his acting career. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as the lead character and was loved by audiences and critics alike. Not only that, Sanju also broke box office records, grossing over 587 Cr worldwide.