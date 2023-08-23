ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Ramayana Update, The megastar Yash undergone multiple look tests recently

Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Aug,2023 17:32:58
Ramayana Update, The megastar Yash undergone multiple look tests recently 845070

AS PER THE SOURCE INFO, “Ramayana” is one of the upcoming biggest films that is about to come out from Indian Cinema. While there is much chatter going around the film, the audiences are eager to know who will headline the cast of the magnum opus. To clear the certain speculations going around the film regarding the casting, we have exclusively learned that no name has been finalized as of now and the team is still working on the casting process.

As per the source’ “Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalize. There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor which is true. But any actress has never been approached for any role in Ramayana, in fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone, nobody has been approached yet for the role of Sita. They are just working on Ravana and for that, Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalization of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same.”

Continuing the same, the source added, “Nitesh Tiwari took 2 years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish the good product.” Dangal was announced in Jan 2014 and released in Dec 2016″

“Ramayana” is undoubtedly the biggest project ever to come out from the Indian Cinema. Director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to treat the audiences with a visual spectacle coupled with the right casting but wait for that.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Happy Birthday Nitesh Tiwari: From Dangal to Break Point, here is looking at all the hits of India’s critically acclaimed hit maker 809270
Happy Birthday Nitesh Tiwari: From Dangal to Break Point, here is looking at all the hits of India’s critically acclaimed hit maker
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to release on October 6, read details 787888
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to release on October 6, read details
Brahmastra Part 2 starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will feature some well-known superstars
Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari join hands for new project ‘Bas Karo Aunty’, all details inside
Did You Know Jr NTR Had Already Played A Role Of Rama Long Before Ram Charan? Deetz Inside
Exclusive: Vikram Mastal roped in for MX Player’s Aashram season 3
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry 845072
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry
From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845057
From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space
Ravi Dubey reflects on 18 remarkable years in industry and his role in "Lakhan Leela Bhargava" 845066
Ravi Dubey reflects on 18 remarkable years in industry and his role in “Lakhan Leela Bhargava”
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers' next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii 845055
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers’ next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si strikes a chord: Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe open up on the compelling tale of love 845056
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si strikes a chord: Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe open up on the compelling tale of love
Himanshi Khurana Sets Off On Another Religious Tour; Check Here 845051
Himanshi Khurana Sets Off On Another Religious Tour; Check Here
Read Latest News