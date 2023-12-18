RANVEER SINGH LAUNCHES NEW MADAME TUSSAUDS FIGURES IN LONDON

The charismatic Indian superstar comes face-to-face with his new ﬁgures, launching in the London and Singapore attractions

18th December 2023 – Ranveer Singh meets not one, but two figures of himself at Madame Tussaud’s London!

The Indian actor, known for box-oﬃce-breaking legendary performances, unapologetic personal style and magnetic personality, visited the world-famous attraction in London to welcome his figures.

The actor is widely recognized for his impressive performances, distinctive style, and diverse range of roles in Indian films. He has emerged as one of the most prominent personalities in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to his infectious energy and acting prowess.

Now, for the very first time the superstar has been immortalized by Madame Tussauds and guests will be able to meet his new figures.

Ranveer Singh’s rise to fame has been swift and impressive, characterized by a string of consecutive box-office hits that have firmly established his status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars. From his impactful debut in “Band Baaja Baaraat” (2010) to iconic films like “Bajirao Mastani” (2015), “Padmaavat” (2018), and “Gully Boy” (2019), Singh has consistently delivered outstanding performances. With his dynamic presence spanning over a decade, he has become a highly respected pop culture icon in India.

Singh is a highly acclaimed Indian film personality who has won several prestigious awards such as the Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival, 5 Filmfare Awards, and 3 IIFA Awards. He has also been felicitated at international events like the Marrakech International Film Festival and The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is frequently featured on the Nation’s Most Influential and Powerful Lists, and in 2022, he emerged as the leading Indian celebrity figure with a remarkable brand valuation of $181.7 million, surpassing other prominent figures in film and sports.

Ranveer Singh played an active role in the creative process and personally selected the unique looks and styles for his wax figures. One of the figures, the London figure, pays tribute to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with a neon sherwani that was originally designed by Manish Arora for his wedding celebrations. The outfit is adorned with hundreds of individually sewn embellishments, a flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings, making it quite an eye-catching piece. On the other hand, the Singapore figure is dressed in a stunning custom tuxedo that features a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and previously worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, the outfit was generously donated by the actor to be worn by the wax figure. The announcement of the wax figure was made in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). Fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the wax figure since then. Today’s news confirms the arrival of not one, but two wax figures of the global superstar.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said: “What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my Mum’s early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about. Today, being immortalized as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything.”

On welcoming the actor to its A-list lineup, a Madame Tussauds London spokesperson said: “Ranveer Singh is not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism. He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is a proof of that. His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements.”

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of the IIFA, said “It is so exciting for IIFA to be a part of this unveiling for Ranveer’s Madame Tussauds’ figure launch. It was at the 2011 IIFA Awards Toronto, where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that “this is just the beginning”. And sure it was truly just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian Cinema to such new heights, with global recognition, such as being honoured at the Madame Tussauds London.”

Ranveer’s London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London’s star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shahrukh Khan & Deepika Padukone.

Starting from Saturday the 23rd of December, visitors can meet Ranveer’s Singapore figure at the Madame Tussauds Singapore’s IIFA Awards Experience zone. Ranveer’s wax figure will be featured alongside other famous celebrity figures, including Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson, and many more.