Rishab Shetty - A fresh storyteller of the country perfectly essaying the role of an actor, writer, and director

Rishab brought a heartfelt story from the heartlands of India to the audience through Kantara, offering a fresh perspective and showcasing the authentic grassroots culture and traditions of India. Inspired by the divine nature of Panjurli Daiva, Kantara presented a stunning visual display that brought the traditional culture of Kambala and Bhoota Kola art form to the forefront. The core of the story revolves around the conflict between humans and nature, a theme deeply ingrained in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka. Rishab has masterfully crafted a story rich in human emotions with Kantara, making it a truly worthwhile experience.

Rishab showcased his talent through his exceptional film "Kantara", which received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. The film set high standards of success in various areas and was lauded by renowned personalities from the entertainment and cricket industry, including the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The movie Kantara has struck a chord with the audience and has had a successful run at the box office. Due to its increasing demand, 50 more screens were added in Karnataka even after its release on OTT. The film was also released in the TULU version in Australia, expanding its global reach. Additionally, it has emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time at the box office and was also the third highest-grossing film in India in 2022.

