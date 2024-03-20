Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films to shoot major portions of Kantara: Chapter 1 in his village town in April

Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production house in Indian cinema. This leading production house has made a significant impact on Indian cinema with its blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas-PPrashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. Their next big project, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, is highly anticipated by the fans and audiences.

Yesterday, on Amazon Prime Video Day, it was announced in a grand way that Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release. Since the film is in its shooting stages, Rishab Shetty who was also at the event made a big revelation related to the much-awaited film and said, “Humare gaon ka jo ek kahaani aur folklore leke aana chahiye bade screen pe – yeh ek dream tha. When I was in my second year of college toh uss samay yeh kahani tha dimaag mein – mann mein . When I became a filmmaker, ek screenplay jaisa construct kiya. Shoot karne se pehle humara plan tha ki prequel ja raha hai. So, baad mein, darshako ne itna bada support diya hai. Humare gaon mein bada set lagaya hai abhi. Next mahine hum log shoot jaa rahe hai”

(I started my acting career from here, which I performed when I was in the 6th standard. Our village’s story and folklore should be brought to the big screen. When I was in my second year of college, this story was in my mind. When I became a filmmaker, I constructed a screenplay properly. Before shooting, we planned that a prequel is going to happen. We also got a huge support from the audience. We have set up a big set in our village now. We will be shooting there next month).

English translation

The statement by Rishab Shetty clearly shows how Hombale Films and Rishab are dedicatedly working on the craft and vision and aims to bring the story to the vast section of the audience.

It is undeniable that the initial entry in the film franchise, ‘Kantara: A Legend’, left a lasting impression on audiences with its rich and unforgettable divine experience. The theatrical event carved a special place in the hearts and memories of movie-goers. When Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced a prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, excitement soared among those eager for another divine theatrical experience.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.