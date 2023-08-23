Rishab Shetty expressed his excitement for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, says, "Thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day"

Rishab Shetty’s success with Kantara has made a significant impact on India’s global reputation. He has received recognition from important figures and won major awards, demonstrating his talent as a unique storyteller and contributing to his country’s pride. Rishab’s dedication to India was evident when he expressed his enthusiasm for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, scheduled for today. His efforts are a testament to his constant commitment to bringing honor to his nation.

Today is a significant day for India as the Chandrayaan program’s third and latest lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to return to Earth’s surface. The entire nation is eagerly anticipating this momentous event. Rishab Shetty, too, is thrilled and has shared some pictures of the moon taken by the lander on his social media. He further expressed his excitement in the caption writing –

“ನಾಳೆ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day.

Let’s join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander#Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISROMissions #ISRO #India #ProudIndian”

ನಾಳೆ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander🇮🇳#Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISROMissions #ISRO #India… pic.twitter.com/dNQSARtn0J — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) August 22, 2023

Rishab Shetty is a devoted patriot who consistently strives to contribute towards the nation’s success. He recently commemorated India’s Independence Day with his loved ones and children in a manner that highlights his dedication to his family.

Rishab Shetty is excited to transport the audience to the essence of traditional culture with his upcoming movie Kantara’s prequel, which has already achieved global success. The writing process is in full swing, and Rishab is putting in his best effort to deliver another outstanding cinematic experience to his fans.