Rishab Shetty in stance – Learning Kalaripayattu for Hombale Films ‘Kantara : Chapter 1’!

Rishab Shetty is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry, who showcased his acting prowess in Kantara. While the film became a phenomenal success, it also won him a National Award for Best Actor. The actor also introduced the world to an incredibly amazing story from the heartland of India. His dedication was evident in the film, and now he is set to take it a notch higher in his upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, for which he is learning Kalaripayattu.

Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session. He further mentioned in the caption:

Remarkably, In Kantara, Rishab also performed the bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself. Now, he is learning Kalaripayattu that indeed speaks volumes of his dedication to bring something new to his audience. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala.

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.