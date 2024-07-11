Rishab Shetty on Kantara Success: ‘Every success comes with responsibility’

Rishab Shetty is undeniably one of the most multi-talented personalities in Indian cinema, making waves with his successful film’s like ‘Kantara’. As an actor, writer, and director, his creative genius has crafted a masterpiece that exemplifies storytelling at its finest, earning India a prominent place on the global stage.

Rishab Shetty believes, “Every success comes with responsibility, along with both positive and negative sides attached to it.”

In a recent interview, Rishab said, “Though life has been the same and normal to me, Kantara’s success has certainly brought some changes. It has given me better opportunities to work, better space for creativity along with the time. Also, the producer’s belief and support has made all the difference.”

“While I ignore negatives, I choose only the positives from success.” Says Rishab.

Talking about his experience so far, Rishab shares, “I had never worked on such a big scale. Also, I had not even worked as an AD. The story screenplay and the overall writing part of Kantara Chapter 1 is a challenge by itself. The scale is big not just in terms of film but story wise and the character I am playing.”

He further added, “It has made me responsible and certainly made me put in my maximum effort in giving the audience a great experience. However, one cannot allow the pressure of such huge expectations to seep into mind while working. Otherwise, it becomes difficult to work and affects everything.”

Rishab Shetty revealed about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, “As of now it is difficult to say as to how many schedules it may take to make Kantara but it will certainly take six to seven schedules for sure considering the amount of work and the scale at which it is being made,”

Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ and along with that the actor is in talks with Bollywood’s director Ashutosh Gowariker.