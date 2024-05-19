Rishab Shetty shared pictures from his first every cricket stadium match and captioned, “It’s history!!”

Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storyteller, director, and versatile actor of Indian Cinema, who changed the dynamics with ‘Kantara: A Legend’. The multi-faceted personality has always left the global audiences in awe of his extraordinary craft and is currently working in full swing on the much awaited prequel ‘Kantara Chapter 1’.

Taking break from the hectic schedule and preparations for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Rishab Shetty recently attended the Indian Premiere League (IPL) match held in stadium. This was Rishab Shetty’s first ever match which he watched at stadium and he was accompanied by the cricketer Chris Gayle.

Taking to the social media, Rishab Shetty shared pictures from the stadium and captioned,

“It’s history!!

My first match at stadium!!

See you at the top!

RCB ❤️

#RCB #IPL2024 #RCBVSCSK”

The actor was at the stadium to cheer and support Royal Challengers Bengaluru team and he seems to be in completely joyful mood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding ‘Kantara: A Legend’, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.