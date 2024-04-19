Rishab Shetty shared pictures with actor Mohanlal and captioned, “A pleasure to meet the legendary”

Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed multi-faceted personalities in Indian Cinema. The ‘Kantara’ fame star is right now fully focused on the ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. Recently Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty met actor Mohanlal.

This can’t be denied both Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal are among the finest talents of Indian Cinema. The Kantara actor shared his experience meeting with Mohanlal on social media.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures with Mohanlal and captioned,

“An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!”

The pictures of Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audiences. They are in all praise for both of them and hail the duo saying, “Two passionate actors”. Rishab Shetty right now is fully focused on the prequel of Hombale Films ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. Ever since the announcement teaser has been out it has left everyone stunned with the look of Rishab and following the success of Kantara A Legend, he is set to take the audiences on divine experience like never before.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. The film is in its shooting stage and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.