Rishab Shetty Writes A Heartfelt Birthday Note to Wife Pragathi:”Let happiness be a boon, let this bond last forever”

Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors of Indian Cinema. The multi-faceted personality has always left the masses in awe of his work and craft.

Besides being one of the most sounded actors and directors, Rishab Shetty is also a complete family man. Time and again he has proved his love towards his wife Pragathi Shetty, and his children.

A recent example of it was witnessed when Rishab Shetty wished his wife Pragathi Shetty on her birthday today. It is well known that Pragathi Shetty is celebrating her birthday today and taking into account the special day, Rishab took to his social media and shared a video.

Rishab Shetty jotted down a beautiful caption that says,

“Happy birthday to my birthday girlfriend. Let happiness be a boon, let this bond last forever. May your longevity and our affection always increase.

Happy birthday Pragati! ❤️❤️”

The actor has always prioritised his family above everything. Every year he celebrates all the festivals and occasions with his family only.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding ‘Kantara: A Legend’, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.