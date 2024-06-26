Rock Steady Weekday!Chandu Champion grows from Monday with the collection of 2.15 Cr. on second Tuesday! Total amounted to 62.01 Cr.!

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been garnering enormous love from all across. The extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar is touching the hearts of the audience around the world. The film has been receiving amazing word of mouth from the audience. Apart from this, at the box office, The film maintained Monday collection without any drop on Tuesday and grows from Monday with the collection of 2.15 Cr. on Tuesday. With this, the film is standing with the total of 62.01 Cr.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday, and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday, 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday, 8.01 Cr. on Day 10, Sunday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 11, Monday, 2.15 Cr. on Day 12, Tuesday.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.