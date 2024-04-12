Rocking Star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios Join Forces To Produce Global Epic Ramayana

Namit Malhotra’s production company, Prime Focus Studios, and Rocking Star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations announced their collaboration to create the definitive version of the epic Indian saga Ramayana for global audiences. This groundbreaking partnership has set the entertainment industry abuzz with excitement.

Namit Malhotra is a visionary producer and the Global CEO of DNEG, a multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects company. He has been working on his plans to bring an age-old tale to the big screen for several years. During his discussions about this project with global superstar Yash, Namit discovered a kindred spirit. The two filmmaking powerhouses quickly realized their shared ambition to bring India’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Namit and Yash have teamed up with acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari for a grand project. They have partnered with DNEG to create an unparalleled visual cinematic experience. Their objective is to showcase the enduring charm of Indian mythology and storytelling traditions to a global audience. This ambitious venture is a significant step towards achieving their goal.

Namit Malhotra said: “After years spent living between the US, the UK, and India, building a business that has achieved unparalleled commercial success and more Oscar wins in the last ten years than any other company, my personal journey has led me to the point that I feel ready to do justice to the incredible story of Ramayana, treating it with the due care and reverence that it deserves.”

“My challenges from the start have been two-fold: to respect the sanctity of a tale which is held in such high regard by all of us who grew up with it, while also bringing it to the world in such a way that this incredible story is embraced by international audiences as a compelling big screen experience,” continued Namit. “In Yash I recognise a similar aspiration to share the best of our culture with the world. Inspired by his journey from Karnataka to the incredible international success of K.G.F: Chapter 2, I can’t think of a better partner to help create a major global impact with this, the greatest of all our stories.”

With his undeniable ability to breathe life into characters and stories, Yash has emerged as a global icon, garnering a fervent fanbase both in India and internationally. As a creative producer of all of his films since 2014, Yash brings a wealth of innovation and experience, ensuring that every project that he is involved with resonates with audiences on a profound level.

Yash said: “It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in LA to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian.

Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works; Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.”

Together, the two producers epitomize the perfect blend of creative and technical excellence and experience that is getting fans eagerly excited for this ambitious and exciting production. With Namit Malhotra and Yash at the helm and Nitesh Tiwari in the director’s chair, Ramayana is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

“This is an Indian film presenting Indian culture to the world in a way that no other film has ever been able to achieve,” added Namit Malhotra. “As a third-generation filmmaker who has spent the last thirty years building a garage start-up into the world’s largest and most celebrated company in its field, I feel that all of my experience has been leading to this moment. Our interpretation will be told without compromise and presented in such a way that Indian hearts will swell with pride to see their culture brought to the rest of the world in this way. We are assembling the very best global talent – from our filmmakers, to our stars, to our crews, to our backers and investors – to tell this epic story with the care, attention, and conviction that it deserves. I am incredibly proud of what we are creating, and I cannot wait for the world to experience the very best of Indian culture and storytelling on cinema screens across the globe.”

“Ramayana is woven into the fabric of our lives. We believe we know it well, yet each encounter unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge, and offers unique perspectives,”concludes Yash. “Our vision is to translate this timeless epic onto the silver screen in a grand spectacle, honouring its scale. But at its core, it will be an honest and faithful portrayal of the story, the emotions, and the enduring values we hold so dear. This is a journey to share the Ramayana with the world, a testament to our commitment to creative exploration, bold visions, and honest storytelling.”

About Prime Focus Studios

Led by producer Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus Studios is an independent production company dedicated to the creation of innovative and exciting global content.

Prime Focus Studios is currently co-producing three major motion pictures. One of them is an Indian epic called Ramayana, which is being produced in collaboration with Rocking Star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Another one is Animal Friends, which is being co-produced with Legendary Entertainment and Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort. Finally, they are also involved in the forthcoming animated movie Garfield, which is being produced in partnership with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures.

About Monster Mind Creations

Founded by Rocking Star Yash, Monster Mind Creations is an independent production house dedicated to nurturing creative talent and bringing forth exceptional content.

Monster Mind Creations is currently co-producing two major films: “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” in collaboration with KVN Productions and “Ramayana” alongside Prime Focus Studios.