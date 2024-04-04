Movies | Releases

Shoojit Sircar’s Rising Sun Films & Kino Works brought an immensely interesting and relatable tale with ‘Woh Bhi Din The’. Recently, released on ZEE 5, it’s a gem of a film that is receiving an amazing response from the audience and left everyone talking about it. As an audience, finally, we are so happy to watch such a beautiful film. While the film is a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance, it is well supported by a fabulous bunch of actors Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Sanjana Sanghi. Well, it one of kind experience to watch the film, it was indeed a worthwhile experience to relish for the actors too.

While sharing his experience of working in ‘Woh Bhi Din The’, the actor Rohit Saraf said, “I am very glad to see such an amazing response from the audience for ‘Woh Bhi Din The’. It’s a very beautiful tale that is been made for the audience of today’s generation, especially teenagers. It was fun to work with Sajid sir and my co-stars, Adarsh and Sanjana. I am really overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that the film is getting.”

Further sharing her experience, Sanjana Sanghi said, ” Woh Bhi Din The, as a shooting experience was exactly how the film actually is – raw, vulnerable, straight from the heart. I was 16 years old, in my 12th standard, with the acting bug having recently bit me after portraying Mandy in Rockstar, and the opportunity to be in the leading cast of a film being produced by Shoojit Sircar, and being directed by Sajid Ali felt like a dream and beyond. It is so heartwarming to see that even after all these years since it was made, it has managed to connect & resonate with the audiences. For me, the process was already the prize, this is all now an added cherry on the cake!”

Woh Bhi Din The is yet another story from the house of Shoojit Sircar. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and stars Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The film is now streaming on ZEE 5.