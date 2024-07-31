Ryan Reynolds reshares Ranveer Singh’s shoutout post as the latter watches Deadpool and Wolverine; “When it Ryans, it Pours” and this is our two favourite HEROES talking!!

While theatres are bustling with the recently released film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, audiences are very happy with the film’s plot. Our beloved superstar, Ranveer Singh also joined the clan. He took to social media to share a snippet with the caption “Wholesome Cinema,”. Shortly thereafter, he posted another image featuring Ryan Reynolds with the witty caption, “When it Ryans, It Pours.” Ryan responded with enthusiasm by reposting the story on his own handle, tagging Ranveer and highlighting their mutual respect and camaraderie.

This is like our own multiverse, where we see our Powerhouse of Talent and Energy uniting with the Deadpool superstar Ryan Reynolds! For the unversed, Ranveer Singh recently lent his voice to Ryan Reynolds’ character, ‘Deadpool’, for the Hindi version of the film, creating a thrilling crossover for Indian audiences & in a recent development that bridges Bollywood and Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds expressed his admiration for Ranveer Singh, revealing his desire to collaborate with the Indian Superstar. Reynolds, renowned for his role as Deadpool, said, “I don’t even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” While turning to Hugh, Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The Wolverine actor replied, “Really!” Ryan further said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.” Both Hugh and Ryan showered praises on Ranveer.

It will truly be a delight to watch Ranveer and Ryan come together in a future project because that would mean watching two marvelous heroes coming together.