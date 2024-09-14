Saif Ali Khan Reviews Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Performance in ‘The Buckingham Murders’, says “She has killed it”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders, has been making significant waves, with both strong box office numbers and overwhelming critical acclaim. This film is celebrated as Kapoor’s best-reviewed work to date, marking a high point in her illustrious career. Notably, her performance has been praised for its authenticity and depth. As the film continues to draw positive reviews and expand its audience, Kapoor’s portrayal stands out as the best performance of her career.

Along with fans and peers, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also praised Kapoor’s stellar performance in the film. In a recent interview, Saif expressed his enthusiasm for Kareena’s role and remarked, “I am really excited about The Buckingham Murders. I’ve been busy promoting my own film Devara. From the little that I have seen, I think she has killed it. I wish the team all the best.” As ‘The Buckingham Murders’ continues to gain momentum, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s impressive range and her exceptional portrayal of a grieving mother has resonated with audiences deeply.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer and brings an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also features another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following their successful projects like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. Together, they are set to make a strong impact in the mystery thriller genre with this film.

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.