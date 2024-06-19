Salman Khan is ready for Sikandar with Sajid Nadiadwala & AR Murugadoss – Shoot begins

Salman Khan started shooting for the much awaited Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film has gone on floors in Mumbai, where team Sikandar will be shooting a massive mid-air action sequence with Salman Khan. The superstar along with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to share a BTS image from the first day of shoot to announce the beginning of a new journey. The team reconfirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action packed entertainer.

Back in March, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of his biggest collaboration till date with Salman Khan on Sikandar. Right after, Rashmika Mandanna was announced as the female lead, making Sikandar a true Pan India spectacle bringing together talents from across the country.

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 Eid Blockbuster, Kick. In the BTS picture, the trio of Salman, Sajid and Murugadoss are seen sharing a laugh on the sets, setting the tone right for the schedule ahead.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The action entertainer promises cinematic experience like never before during the Eid 2025 weekend.