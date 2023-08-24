ADVERTISEMENT
Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is to now release in Bangladesh on 25th August

The upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan will now be released in Bangladesh on August 25th.

Author: IWMBuzz
24 Aug,2023 17:57:25
An action-packed movie titled ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, starring Salman Khan, was released on Eid, 21st April this year. The film was well-received by fans and audiences alike, and it went on to collect over 100 crores at the box office. The film was distributed by Zee Studios in India, but now it’s time for Salman Khan’s fans in Bangladesh to rejoice as the movie is scheduled to release on 25th August 2023 in the country.

Zee Studios is set to release their first film in Bangladesh, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which will be the second Indian film to do so since 1971, following “Pathaan.” This movie, featuring Salman Khan, is well-known for its appeal to the masses, and is sure to provide entertainment to audiences in Bangladesh. Given the success of the film in India, where it was presented by Zee Studios, we can anticipate a similarly impressive performance in the Bangladesh market.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a film produced by Salman Khan and directed by Farhad Samji. It features a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film boasts all the classic elements of a Salman Khan production, including action, family drama, and romance. It had a worldwide release by Zee Studios on Eid 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

