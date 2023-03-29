Nourish You, India’s maiden brand to get quinoa and chia to the country and consequently, the first homegrown superfood start-up, has announced acclaimed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in the company. As the first to retail homegrown quinoa and chia seeds in India, Nourish You continues to lead in promoting locally-sourced and sustainable superfoods. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s investment comes as part of Nourish You’s seed funding round, which had earlier attracted pedigreed investors, including Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group; Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox; Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha; Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder, Gruhas Proptech; Abhinay Bollineni, CEO, KIMS Hospitals, among others.

Speaking on her investment in Nourish You, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said,

“Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while. I was impressed by their story of bringing superfoods like Quinoa and Chia to India, growing them locally, and their product roadmap of millet based clean-label vegan superfoods. I believe that Nourish You can create value while making a positive impact on the health of consumers as well as the planet. I’m excited to partake in their innovative and sustainable approach to business.”

In addition to her investment, Samantha has also launched Nourish You’s first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative – Millet Mlk. The new product marks the company’s foray into the alternative dairy category, and is an outcome of two years of research on innovative millet-based products undertaken by Nourish You. The United Nations had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and Nourish You is well-positioned to support the Government of India’s vision to make India a global hub of millets.

“We welcome Samantha to the Nourish You family; her thoughts on ancient foods are well aligned with ours. Her investment in the company is a testament to the products we have developed so far and the success we have achieved. We believe this partnership with Samantha will help us strengthen our position in the market as we unfold India’s superfood growth story.” said Krishna Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You.

On introducing Nourish You’s Millet Mlk, Sowmya Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You further added “I have been lactose intolerant since birth, and always saw my mother struggle to find non-dairy alternatives that were nutritious, delicious, and of good quality. This inspired me to join the development of Millet Mlk at Nourish You. The difficulties and challenges in finding dairy-free alternatives are significant even today and Nourish You’s Millet Mlk fills these gaps. The product is Nourish You’s commitment and answer to consumers like myself; it is nutritionally rich, tastes great, and 100% pure goodness.”

Nourish You is committed to reviving ancient food wisdom, promoting sustainable and healthy eating practices, and this new product is a testament to their efforts.

Nourish You’s Millet Mlk is a nutritious and sustainable alternative to dairy milk. It is gluten-free and is made with ragi, jowar, bajra, and oats. Millet Mlk is available in two delicious flavors, Original and Chocolate and can be used in teas, coffees, and smoothies. It is free from artificial flavours and preservatives, making it a healthy and affordable choice for all consumers, especially those who are lactose intolerant. Nourish You’s products, including the newly launched Millet Mlk, are available on their website, www.nourishyou.in, and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Big Basket, among others.