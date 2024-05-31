Sargun Mehta Teases Exciting Collaboration with Neha Kakkar; can’t wait for this one!

Indian actress Sargun Mehta, renowned for her stellar performances in Punjabi cinema recently sparked intrigue among her fans with a social media post. Mehta shared a picture from a dubbing room featuring herself with the popular singer Neha Kakkar.

The image, which quickly gained traction online, shows Mehta and Kakkar sharing a light-hearted moment amidst what appears to be a professional setting. Mehta captioned the post ” DREAMIYATA MUSIIC PRESENTS 😀😀(GUESS) Sikha diya ya seekh liya .. jo bhi hua hai dubbing room mwin jald pata lagg jayega 😁😁 can’t wait for this one 😁😁😁OUT SOON ON DREAMIYATA MUSIIC”

DREAMIYATA, the production company founded by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, has been known for its innovative projects in the television and music videos. This latest social media hint has led to widespread curiosity about whether this collaboration might be for a new song. Their last song Ve Haaniyaan is all set a 100 M and is one of the most loved song from this year.

The excitement surrounding this potential project is heightened by the success of their last song, “Ve Haaniyaan,” which is all set to hit 100 million views. This song has become one of the most loved tracks of the year, showcasing the production company’s ability to deliver hits that captivate listeners.

As fans eagerly await more details, the anticipation continues to build. With Mehta’s and Kakkar’s combined star power, this collaboration promises to be a significant event in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s a new song or another creative project, it’s clear that something exciting is on the horizon, and fans just can’t wait to find out what it is.