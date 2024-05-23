‘SATYANAAS’: The Teaser of the First Song from Kartik Aaryan Starrer Chandu Champion Out Now

The upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’ is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. Ever since the highly anticipated trailer Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s next was released, it has taken everyone by surprise. While the excitement among the audience is palpable to watch the grand canvas film that promises an incredible story, the various looks of Kartik Aaryan are also making buzz at every corner.

While the audiences are still sinking into the magic of the extraordinary trailer ‘Chandu Champion’, the makers have another special surprise for everyone in the store. Taking the excitement to a new level, the makers dropped the teaser for the first song, ‘Satyaanas’. The music of the film, composed by Pritam, is said to be the special one, and the teaser of ‘Satyaanas’ promises a perfect kick-start to the musical journey of this extraordinary story.

The lyrics for the song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and it is said to be the celebratory song from the film with young recruits of the Indian Army.The song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar is sure to infuse the fun atmosphere and promises to be a chartbuster. Pritam’s music and tunes are set to be a rage, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.