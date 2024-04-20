“Shah Rukh Khan is the best owner I’ve ever worked with” Says Gautam Gambhir on the first episode of ‘Knight Dugout’ Podcast!

KKR Unveils the “Knights Dugout” Podcast! The first episode featuring Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey goes live today!

This 7-episode series, hosted by the inimitable Cyrus Broacha, focuses on candid conversations, confessions, where Knights share their personal journeys filled with humour and heart.

Introducing the “Knights Dugout” podcast – your chance to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at team KKR. Hosted by the renowned cricket enthusiast and comedian Cyrus Broacha, this seven-episode series promises to be a rollercoaster ride of unfiltered conversations, revelations, and hilarious moments that you won’t want to miss. The podcast launches today, so get ready to join the fun!

Link to the first episode:

“Knights Dugout” is not just another podcast; it’s a unique opportunity to get an inside look into the KKR dressing room. Cyrus Broacha brings his signature tongue-in-cheek style to the forefront, providing viewers with an exclusive glimpse into the world of KKR like never before. With “Knights Dugout”, you can expect a lot of positivity and a touch of humor that embodies the true spirit of team KKR.

Each episode featuring a star-studded line-up boasts carefully selected guest pairings comprising KKR players and support staff. The pairings share a journey on and off the field and are filled with hilarious anecdotes and heartfelt stories.

The first episode of Knights dugout features Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey, who reunite at KKR after seven years. The duo delves into a candid conversation with Cyrus Broacha and shares stories from their illustrious cricket careers, their profound connection with KKR, and much more in an engaging and lively discussion. Some excerpts from their conversations:

When Gautam was asked about Sunil Narine’s brilliant performance, he vividly recalled, “I faced Sunil Narine in his International Debut at Indore, and within 7-8 balls, I knew he was going to become a legend of the game, especially in T20 Cricket.” Gambhir further shared his belief on teams winning the IPL, stating, “It’s not the most talented team that goes on to win the IPL. It’s the most courageous team that’s willing to fight till the last drop of blood that will go on to win the IPL.”

Gambhir also fondly shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan as KKR’s co-owner, “I’ve said numerous times that he (Shah Rukh Khan) is the best owner I’ve ever worked with. In the seven years of my captaincy, we didn’t even have a seven-minute conversation on cricket. During the bad patch, I was on the verge of dropping myself, so I went and spoke to him, and the only thing he told me was that, till you are here, you are not going to drop yourself.”

Manish Pandey, sharing his thoughts on Gautam, said, “The kind of enthusiasm he brings in all of the players is very inspiring, and one can understand the intensity just by looking in his eyes. He backs every player right till the end and supports everyone in a way that you will eventually go out there and give your best for the team” He further spoke about the IPL 2014 final, “It was a very memorable day for me. We were chasing a big score that day and I was in good form so I wanted to go out there and get the win for KKR, glad that happened.”

This upcoming episode assures to be thrilling and enlightening, as both the Knights react to their own memes and express their unwavering love and devotion towards KKR. Fans shouldn’t miss out on these fascinating stories and intimate revelations.

The upcoming episodes will showcase renowned cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Nayar, and others. Over the course of seven episodes, listeners will be immersed in fascinating anecdotes and untold stories, offering a distinct perspective on the lives of these cricketing legends.

Tune in to “Knights Dugout” across all KKR social media platforms and the Knight Club Plus App starting today, April 20th, with two new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday and Saturday! It’s time to laugh, cheer, and experience cricket like never before!