Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes the first film to reach 500cr on a weekend worldwide! Earns 100 cr + per day worldwide, four days in a row, Creates history, and also becomes no 2 film worldwide this weekend

It’s been just four days since the release of Jawan, and the film has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first to breach the 500cr mark in just four days!

Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the excitement among the audience is constantly at its peak. The film has indeed come as a festival for the audiences who are seen celebrating it all across the country.

Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to leave its mark on the box office. While the film created history by booking the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 129.6 Cr. gross worldwide, Jawan has been unstoppable and has continued to grow and maintain its stronghold day after day.

*In fact, the film has collected an incredible 100cr + per day worldwide consecutively four days In a row, a number achieved by none to date. This also makes the film the fastest to achieve 500cr globally!

The film has stuck a chord with the Audiences in a unique way, which is entertaining and yet delivers an impactful Message while maintaining all the thrills of a high-octane action entertainer.

The star cast, grandeur. Music moments have all connected with the audiences, and they have showered immense love on Jawan.

‘Jawan is a film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and Gauri Khan. It was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.