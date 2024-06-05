Shruti Sharma, Shekhar Suman and Indresh Malik shower love and praises on Sharmin Segal for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix has created a stir with its release and earned a lot of praises from all across. With this 8 episodic series, SLB gave a treat to the global audience and has also ignited whole new waves of excitement with the announcement of season 2. While the performances of the cast in the show has been receiving heaps of praises, Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb also won the hearts of the audience. While the audience has been showering tremendous love on the performance of the actress, her co-stars from Heeramandi, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman and Indresh Malik also couldn’t resist but praise her for her brilliant approach towards work.

While praising her Shruti Sharma said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “I’ve seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets.”

In an interview with The Indian Express, Shekhar Suman praised Sharmin’s refreshing performance in the show and said, “I found Sharmin’s performance refreshing, because even in real life, there are people who are ‘reticent’ and ‘hardly emote’.”

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Indresh Malik further added “I had a blast working with her and she’s a wonderful soul. In between shots, we used to joke and, mark my words, she’ll go places. There have been masterpieces in history that the masses have rejected. After 10-15 years, people realise it’s a masterpiece. But when it was made and released, people rejected it outright there and then. So everybody has the right to criticise. You cannot stop anybody from commenting or criticising. So it’s all about your state of mind”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.