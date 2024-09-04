Sohum Shah Ignites Excitement with Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer – Mark Your Calendar for September 13!

As the re-release of Tumbbad approaches, Sohum Shah has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer today. Presented by Eros Now, this trailer offers a mesmerizing preview of the film’s return to theaters on September 13, 2024. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad was groundbreaking, and this new trailer underscores why it remains a timeless piece of cinema.

The trailer immerses viewers in the film’s hauntingly imaginative world, showcasing its unique fusion of horror and fantasy. With visually arresting scenes and a compelling atmosphere, the trailer heightens anticipation for experiencing Tumbbad on the big screen once more. It vividly captures the film’s exceptional production design, innovative use of sound, and authentic portrayal of its eerie setting.

This re-release offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a fresh opportunity to engage with Tumbbad, which was celebrated for its critical achievements, including eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, with wins for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It also marked a significant milestone as the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of writers Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, and featuring standout performances by Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, and Anita Date-Kelkar, the film is renowned for its extraordinary BGM, costumes, and attention to detail.

With Tumbbad not available on any OTT platforms in 2024, the theater is the exclusive venue to witness this cinematic gem. Mark your calendars for September 13, 2024, and catch the trailer today to rediscover why Tumbbad remains a unique and celebrated masterpiece in Indian cinema!