SRK’s Jawan and Pathaan Earn Multiple Nominations in New York Magazine’s, ‘Vulture 2023 Annual Stunt Awards’, Along with John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Shah Rukh Khan has had a remarkable year in 2023 with his movies – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. From winning the hearts of the masses to dominating the box office, the superstar has set new benchmarks of success. While he has been creating waves with his exceptional performances over the years, his films – Jawan and Pathaan have received numerous nominations in Vulture’s 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan’s projects have received widespread acclaim both nationally and internationally. His nominations put his films on par with major productions like John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, demonstrating the global impact of his cinematic achievements.

While SRK’s Jawan receives a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film & Best Vehicular Stunt respectively for (The Highway Chase)

Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt (The Jet-Pack Fight)

Both films, Jawan and Pathaan, also got nominations in the overall Best Film category.

Vulture’s yearly celebration of stunt professionals — and the action movies they make great — is back. Here are the nominations for the second annual Stunt Awards. https://t.co/zaRwDpaZdj — Vulture (@vulture) January 18, 2024

Nominations are here as follows –

Best Stunt in an Action Film

– Jawan (the Highway Chase)

– ⁠The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)

– Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)

– John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)

– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

– Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

– Jawan (the Highway Chase)

– John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

– Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

– Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

– Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

– Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

– Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

– Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film

– Ballerina

– Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

– Extraction 2

– Fist of the Condor

– Jawan

– John Wick: Chapter 4

– Mission: Impossible — Dead – Reckoning Part One

– Pathaan

– Silent Night

– Shin Kamen Rider

Shah Rukh Khan’s global superstar status is being cemented with his latest achievements. In the past year, his contributions to Bollywood’s earnings have amounted to a staggering 2600 Cr, thanks to movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. With his tremendous success, SRK is determined to put India on the world map and is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this goal.