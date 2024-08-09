Stree ka dil churane aaya hai naya ‘Aashiq’! Khoobsurat song from Stree 2, out now!

The excitement for Stree 2 just got a whole lot bigger with the release of another brand-new song ‘Khoobsurat’! Fans have been sent into a frenzy as the stunning Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage with the electrifying duo of Rajkummar Rao and the newest ‘aashiq’ Varun Dhawan, vying for her attention in this unexpected musical surprise!

This beautiful song captures the playful dynamics between the trio, playing for the perfect cross between Stree and Bhediya. Whether it’s the sight of Rajkummar and Varun trying to outdo each other in impressing Shraddha, this soulful ballad ‘Khoobsurat’ is a must-watch!

The song has been brought to life by the vocals of Vishal Mishra and the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the music. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, blend perfectly with the heartfelt tune. The track has been arranged and designed by Sachin-Jigar, with Eric Pillai handling the mixing and mastering at FSOB Studio, assisted by Michael Edwin Pillai.

Releasing the song, Sachin-Jigar expressed “Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don’t have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he’s really given his heart to the song.”

View Instagram Post 1: Stree ka dil churane aaya hai naya ‘Aashiq’! Khoobsurat song from Stree 2, out now!

Singer Vishal Mishra adds, “With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn’t just what you see in the mirror—it’s the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonate with this track and believe in themselves.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, horror-comedy Stree2 is all set to release on the big screen only on 15th August, 2024.