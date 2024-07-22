Studio Green’s Fire Song Out Tomorrow! The Kanguva Crew Is All Praises For The Song; calls it “Energetic”

Produced by Studio Green, ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. With intriguing posters, the makers have kept the audience on edge and are now ready to immerse everyone in its thrilling world. The producers have announced the release of the Fire Song promo with a new poster featuring Suriya from the film. The song is set to be released on Tuesday, 23rd July.

The makers of “Kanguva” recently dropped a video of the crew members, describing the aura of the much anticipated Fire song describing it as a ferocious song.

https://x.com/StudioGreen2/status/1815273088994681292?t=YuU3c6QYgyi2ZuZ7sRmm-Q&s=08

With the anticipation of the song growing high, singer B Praak who has sung the Hindi Version of the song shares a picture with Devi Sri Prasad on his social media. Sharing his thoughts on working with DSP and to express his gratitude towards him, he writes “ Its Always Amazing Working With You Sir @thisisdsp Thank You For Giving Me The opportunity To work With You Again Super Song🔥 Which I Never Thought I Will Sing People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Coz Of You What A Compose What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon Fire Is Coming Soonest 🔥🔥♥️♥️🫶🏻🫶🏻”

The upcoming film is set to be the biggest and most expensive production of the year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it surpasses other major films such as Pushpa and Singham. Spanning across seven different countries and various Indian locations, the film aims to capture a specific prehistoric aesthetic. Notably, it boasts one of the largest war sequences, involving over 10,000 individuals.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/thisisdsp/3417567487188515494?igsh=NDd3aXU1OGR2b3Fy

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.