Studio Green’s Thangalaan Releases its First Single ‘Murga Murgi’! Song Out Now!

After the release of the intriguing trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s starrer ‘Thangalaan,’ everyone is eagerly waiting to see more from this historical fantasy drama. Amidst the building excitement, the makers announced the release of its first single, “Murga Murgi.” The first single from ‘Thangalaan’ is out, and it’s an absolute celebration song with fun vibes.

The makers took to their social media to release the first single, “Murga Murgi.” Looking amazing and joyful, the song takes us further into the world of ‘Thangalaan.’

Thangalaan is a true story of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concept to the audience. It’s yet another film from South with unusual concept.

‘Thangalaan’ also starring Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.