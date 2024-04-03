Movies | Releases

After the success of Bold Care's #TakeBoldCareofHer, superstar Ranveer Singh turns TVC host with a new teleshopping ad parody.

● Bold Care Co-founder and Indian Superstar, Ranveer Singh reunite with internet sensation Johnny Sins to create a teleshopping spoof bringing back the 90’s era

● This teleshopping parody film is the continuation of the #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign by Bold Care which was introduced a few weeks ago

On 3rd April 2024, Bold Care, India’s leading sexual health and wellness brand, launched the second part of their #TakeBoldCareOfHer marketing campaign. The brand film highlights Bold Care’s popular product, EXTEND Delay Spray, which helps men last longer during sexual intercourse. The video features Bold Care’s Co-Founder and Indian celebrity, Ranveer Singh, hilariously playing the role of a teleshopping show host. This release follows the success of their first brand film.

Bold Care has released a new advertisement that combines comedy with informative content and features internet personality Johnny Sins. The ad was created by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, and directed by Ayappa KM to ensure the same high standard of creative excellence as Bold Care’s previous collaborations. The ad was produced by Earlyman Films, a leader in the ad production industry, and aims to break taboos and foster open conversations about sexual wellness.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, expressed his enthusiasm for the new ad film, stating “With the phenomenal response to our first ad film #TakeBoldCareOfHer and the sheer brilliance of Ranveer, we’re glad that we took the big step to address men’s sexual health and wellness in India. Our intention was simply to start a dialogue for a portion of society that typically avoids discussing these topics. Our previous ad received widespread acceptance & generous love from the audience. Now, we’re returning back with another ad that combines comedy and awareness to further strengthen our narrative on men’s sexual health conversations”.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder and the star of the campaign, shared his thoughts: “Bold Care’s mission is to champion men’s sexual health and spearhead meaningful conversations through innovative methods aimed at raising awareness. The success of the first brand film has been overwhelming. It resulted in the brand witnessing growth upwards 10X on orders and we are looking forward to this one as well.”

Bold Care is a sexual health and wellness brand launched in July 2020, which is focused on revolutionizing men’s sexual health solutions in India. The brand’s goal is to provide science-backed treatments to help men prioritize their sexual health. Bold Care is India’s No.1 Sexual Health and Wellness Brand, and it is trusted by over 15 Lakh+ Indian men. The approach to sexual wellness is comprehensive and blends modern medicine with traditional natural remedies. Bold Care offers expert-developed plans for problems such as Premature Ejaculation (PE) and Erectile Dysfunction (ED), and also has a range of products, including India’s fastest-growing condoms and water-based lubes.

Bold Care’s solutions are available on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website (www.boldcare.in) and leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and many more. Additionally, the brand provides instant delivery across India through quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, & BlinkIt.