Suriya wraps up the shooting of Studio Green’s magnum opus ‘Kanguva’

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations Vamsi-Pramod present Kanguva is

all set to take the masses on a cinematic spectacle journey with the ambitious and magnum opus ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya Shivakumar, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.

The lavishly mounted periodic drama helmed by Siva is eagerly anticipated by the masses after the makers launched a visually appealing glimpse of the film last year on lead actor Suriya ‘s birthday.

In a recent development, the actor Suriya has completed the shooting for his portion from the film and shared a brand new still from the film with a caption which says,

“My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing”

The image shared by Suriya features him in the character of a warrior and the film travels in two different time period, ancient and modern era.

The film will be released in 10 languages including 3D format and the makers promises

Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences to the audiences on a massive scale in the film.

The production of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Along with that the 3D conversion has also begun for the film to give a visual delight to the audience.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Talking about the production house Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala.

Meanwhile Studio Green will be serving the masses with many exciting and interesting big scale entertainer which also includes Thangalaan.