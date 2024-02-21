Suriya’s dubbing session elevates ‘Kanguva’ anticipation to new heights!

Suriya’s fans have received a delightful surprise as the highly-awaited epic film ‘Kanguva’ has entered a crucial phase of post-production. The versatile actor has begun dubbing for the movie, which has generated a wave of anticipation and fervor among enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the cinematic spectacle. The makers of the film recently shared this exciting news on their official social media channels.

The official announcement from the film’s production team stated, “His presence set our screens on fire, and now his voice will rule us all. Dubbing begins for our #Kanguva at the newly commenced, world-class post-production studio @AadnahArtsOffl.”

The upcoming movie ‘Kanguva’ directed by Siva has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience. The film features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol. After nearly two years of intense shoot and pre-production, the principal photography for the movie has now concluded. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release in 2024, which has heightened the excitement around the film.

The team is currently making good progress in the post-production phase of the film. Led by Suriya and director Siva, everyone is working hard to perfect every aspect of the movie. The story promises to bring a raw and rustic visual experience, along with powerful performances and unprecedented action sequences on a grand scale. Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy and music composer ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad have played key roles in creating the film’s stunning visuals and auditory appeal.

Studio Green, led by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, is a well-known name in the South Indian film industry, with a remarkable track record of delivering blockbuster hits for the past 16 years. With films like the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran,’ ‘Teddy,’ and many others, the studio has consistently set high standards and earned a reputation for producing quality cinema.

The recently unveiled teaser and Bobby Deol’s first look have already left audiences in awe, providing a glimpse into the grandeur and scale of the periodic action drama. Studio Green has strategically partnered with top distribution houses, ensuring a massive global release of ‘Kanguva’ in early 2024.

As Suriya lends his voice to the film during the dubbing process, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Kanguva’. The movie promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian cinema.