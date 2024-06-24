Take Flight with the Spirit of Sarfira – ‘Maar Udi’ Out Now on Junglee Music!

National, 24 June 2024: Following the ecstatic buzz around the energizing trailer of their upcoming film Sarfira, Junglee Music and the producers of the film, took to their social media to release the first track of the film, ‘Maar Udi’.

The song is more than just a melody, it is a call to all who dare to dream and chase the impossible. Sung by the powerhouse quartet of Yadu Krishnan, Sugandh Shekar, Haston Rodrigues, and Abhijith Rao, and penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, ‘Maar Udi’ embodies the spirit of resilience and courage. With G.V Prakash Kumar’s dynamic composition, this track is set to be your go-to anthem for every time you need a boost of inspiration and motivation.

Directed by the National award-winning Sudha Kongara, ‘Sarfira’ is a gripping narrative that delves into the world of start-ups and aviation. Inspired by true stories and Captain Gopinath’s book ‘Simplifly,’ the film paints a vivid picture of grit and perseverance. Akshay Kumar stars as Vir Jagannath Mhatre, a visionary from rural Maharashtra determined to revolutionize air travel in India. Supported by an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas, ‘Sarfira’ is a celebration of the indomitable human spirit, showcasing how one man’s dream can challenge and change the entrenched socio-economic barriers.

Commenting on the release, G.V. Prakash, celebrated for his innovative music compositions said, “Creating the music for ‘Sarfira’ has been a truly enriching experience. ‘Maar Udi’ is a track that captures the heart and soul of the movie – it’s about rising above challenges and believing in oneself. We are excited for audiences to feel the energy and inspiration this song brings.”

Adding to this, lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla shared, “Writing the lyrics for ‘Maar Udi’ was a journey of its own. The words reflect the indomitable spirit of dreaming big and overcoming obstacles, which is the essence of ‘Sarfira.’ I hope listeners find as much inspiration in the song as I did in writing it.”

‘Maar Udi’ perfectly encapsulates the essence of ‘Sarfira’. The song’s pulsating energy and empowering lyrics reflect Vir’s relentless journey towards making the common man fly. It’s an ode to those who dare to leap, to those who believe in their dreams despite all odds. Just like Vir’s story, ‘Maar Udi’ encourages everyone to take flight, to rise above challenges, and to soar high with courage and conviction. Stay tuned as ‘Sarfira’ brings you a musical journey filled with passion, dreams, and triumphs.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as ‘Sarfira’ takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.