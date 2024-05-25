Team “Pushpa 2: The Rule” celebrates Ramesh Rao’s birthday and unveils a new poster from the highly anticipated film!

The audience is still buzzing with excitement from ‘Pushpa The Rise’, and now the sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has everyone in awe with the release of its exciting new poster on the birthday of Ramesh Rao, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

On the special occasion, the makers of Pushpa wished the versatile actor and also shared his character poster on social media.

“Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role – #RaoRameshGaru a very Happy Birthday

Watch him as the powerful politician Siddappa in #Pushpa2TheRule.

Grand release worldwide on 15th August.”

Mythri Movie Makers has produced the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser and chartbuster song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ have caused a frenzy since their release, dominating social media and generating a lot of buzz for the film.

Talking about the film, the craze for Allu Arjun, starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching heights day by day. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun has caught a rage among the masses. The film promises a commercial potboiler.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The new teaser has generated high anticipation for the movie among audiences.