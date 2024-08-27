The Family Man Rishab Shetty celebrates Janmashtami with wife and kids! Shares adorable pictures!

Rishab Shetty is a multifaceted talent who has set new standards of success with Kantara. Not only did the actor deliver a flawless performance in the film, but he also went on to win the prestigious National Award for Kantara in the Best Actor category, which itself won the National Award for Best Film. While the actor is making waves with his talent, he is also a dedicated family man who never misses a chance to cherish moments with his loved ones. This was evident when he and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, shared some truly adorable pictures of their kids, Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty, capturing beautiful moments from their Janmashtami celebration.

Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, took to social media to share some really cute and heartwarming pictures of their kids who were seen celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, dressed in the attire of Lord Krishna and Radha. They further added the caption:

“Krishna Janmashtami celebration at our house…🧿🧿😍

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all.✨

#krishnajanmashtami #krishnajanmashtami❤”

Well, this is just yet another example of Rishab’s multifacetedness. Although he is busy with his work, he never leaves a chance to celebrate quality time with his family.

Rishab Shetty is currently working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.