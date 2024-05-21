“THE GARFIELD MOVIE” PRODUCER NAMIT MALHOTRA CELEBRATES BLOCKBUSTER HIT ALONGSIDE CHRIS PRATT AND CAST AT LOS ANGELES PREMIERE

Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, with his seven-time Academy Award-winning studio DNEG handling animation, bring ‘Garfield’ to the big screen in partnership with Alcon Entertainment and Sony Pictures

Everyone’s favorite tabby cat, Garfield, is back on the big screen as he sets off on an all-new adventure in “The Garfield Movie.” On Sunday, May 19 the streets of Hollywood were abuzz as the film’s producer Namit Malhotra joined the star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt and Hannah Waddingham for the highly anticipated premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios partnered with Alcon Entertainment on this new installment that finds the lovable indoor cat venturing outdoors for a risky heist with his canine friend, Odie. Malhotra’s world-leading DNEG Animation team was behind the creative storytelling and cinematic reimagining of the iconic, beloved characters.

“The Garfield Movie” bolsters yet another bridge between East and West, showcasing the expertise of India on the world stage. Renowned for his ground-breaking efforts in elevating Indian artists to international prominence and overseeing an unparalleled number of Oscars for his company in the last decade, Malhotra has been forging ahead in expanding the global horizons of creative filmmaking. His journey from India to the heart of Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. With numerous Hollywood films currently in production, Malhotra has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the global film industry.

“The Garfield Movie” is already enjoying immense success. The film premiered May 1 in several markets internationally and according to the entertainment trade Variety, grossed $10.2 million this weekend bringing its international total to $49 million. “The Garfield Movie” is set to release in the U.S. on May 24.