“The kind of responses I got for my character, Ayesha was stellar! ” says Barkha Singh as Masaba Masaba S2 completes 2 years

Known for her outstanding portrayal of Ayesha in Masaba Masaba, she received positive responses from the audience. Ayesha in Masaba Masaba is a modern-day independent girl who is confident, and unapologetically cold, yet has a warm heart.

As Masaba Masaba season 2 completes 2 years, Barkha Singh talked about the fond memories of this beloved character of Ayesha. She says, “Being part of Masaba Masaba will always be special for me for many reasons – getting to work with Sonam Nair whose work I had loved before I even auditioned for this, sharing the screen with a great cast and of course, working with Netflix and even Panchami again! It was a widely loved show and the kind of responses I got for my character, Ayesha was stellar! Beyond what I had expected – both from within and outside the industry.”

She further adds, “My character Ayesha is very icy, which is very different from the kind of person I am and more importantly very different from the kind of roles I have done in the past, so I was almost relieved that it was so well received. The cherry on top was that I got to meet Neena Ji who is such a composed, yet such a vivacious person! If I had it my way Ayesha would come back for the next season!”

Barkha Singh’s performance not only showcased her versatility as an actor in Masaba Masaba but also added depth to the narrative, contributing significantly to the series’ success.