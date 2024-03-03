The laughter echoes louder! Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies witnessed a big surge on Day 2, collecting 1.40 Cr. nett on Saturday

Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies has finally been released on the big screens and has indeed brought a plethora of laughter back in cinemas. The film is winning the hearts and is also setting its strong feet at the box office. The film is experiencing a constant surge in its collection and has now collected a total 2.42 Cr. nett in India and 3.85 Cr. Gross worldwide.

Laapataa Ladies has started on a good note at the box office. While the film collected 1.02 Cr. on Friday, it raised to 1.40 Cr. on day 2nd, Saturday. With this, the film is standing with a total of 2.42 Cr. nett in India and 3.85 Cr. Gross worldwide. Amidst rave reviews & excellent word of mouth, the Kiran Rao directorial comedy-drama promises a healthy weekend total. Moreover, the film has registered 126% growth on day 2 worldwide gross box office collection.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.