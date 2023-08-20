ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

The living legend 'Jeetendra' has the most witty exchange with our very own Dream Girl 'Pooja'!

Superstar Jeetendra and Dream Girl Pooja have the wittiest conversation ever! Check it out!

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Aug,2023 15:57:31
The living legend 'Jeetendra' has the most witty exchange with our very own Dream Girl 'Pooja'! 844335

Dream Girl 2’s Pooja has a new fan! None other than the living legend – Jeetendra!

The much-awaited comedy drama of the year, Dream Girl 2 is all over! After the truly hilarious trailer, the makers brought forth two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and they have been rocking the music charts. Apparently, Pooja has a new fan in her long list of illustrious celebrities! It’s none other than the legend ‘Jeetendra’. One of the most handsome actors from the industry, Jeetendra has enjoyed a female fan following that cannot be rivaled. It’s amazing to know that Pooja has found a fan in such a big personality!

It’s no wonder that Pooja has cast her charm on Jeetuji. An actor par excellence, he is impressed with Pooja’s beauty and elegance and in the interesting conversation can be seen enquiring on when would they finally get to enjoy the presentation. In a funny turn of events, Pooja tells him to check with the concerned team and Jeetuji’s witty answer has us in splits. A testimony to the fact that the humour quotient of the movie is going to be superlative!

Check out the entire conversation here –

Our very own Pooja has set everyone’s heart fluttering with her dazzling persona and melodious voice. It’s time to watch her and the entire troop in their complete glory as they have us laughing our heads off!

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing? 844285
All Pooja’s of the Industry to come under one roof. What’s brewing?
Who other than Dream Girl's Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled! 844037
Who other than Dream Girl’s Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled!
Pooja's madness on the rise! The team Dream Girl 2 witnessed more than 80 girls dressed in the red saree during a college visit in Chandigarh 843957
Pooja’s madness on the rise! The team Dream Girl 2 witnessed more than 80 girls dressed in the red saree during a college visit in Chandigarh
Watch Exclusive Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday On Gender Switching Challenges In Dream Girl 2, Box Office Success 843910
Watch Exclusive Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday On Gender Switching Challenges In Dream Girl 2, Box Office Success
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843493
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza – Dream Girl Ke Rang
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Latest Stories
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions 844333
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had 'No Faith' In Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film With Her 844331
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had ‘No Faith’ In Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film With Her
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style 844298
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore 844329
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore
Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant 844293
Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant
Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844289
Sumbul Touqeer’s Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter
Read Latest News