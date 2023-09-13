"The scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life", says Pallavi Joshi as she talks about women's empowerment

Movies | Releases

Pallavi Joshi is one of the most talented and prolific artists in the Indian film industry. Her outstanding performance in the global blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, has amazed the entire nation. In addition to her exceptional acting skills, she is also known for her commendable content choices. Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of India’s first bio-scientific film, The Vaccine War, in which she serves as both an actor and a producer. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film has already proven its mettle in the UK and several other countries where special screenings received standing ovations from the viewers. Recently, Pallavi Joshi spoke about women’s empowerment and dedicated her upcoming film to the middle-class women of the nation.

Talking about the Women Empowerment, Pallavi Joshi Said, “The indic feminism i saw in the interviews – and I call it indic because the West looks at feminism at a very different lens. But here our middle-class women who go to work daily and handle their house also at the same time, cook food and take care of their in-laws and kids as well but at the same time they are so good at their professional life too. So we thought to make this movie for such women. Because the scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life so well with all our Indian values and it was fun playing their role in this movie.”

Pallavi Joshi’s upcoming documentary film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ sheds light on the Indian women scientists who played a crucial role in developing and distributing the vaccine across the nation. The film celebrates their passion, hard work, and dedication towards ensuring that the vaccine reaches every corner of the country.

The upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’ will have Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as the main characters. The movie is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages exclusively in theatres on September 28th, 2023.

