The set clears as Vidya Balan delivers an emotional scene for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ a ritual she follows with all her films!

A breath of fresh air in the world of romantic comedies, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is all set to release this Friday. While the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high, what audiences are eagerly looking forward to is Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms that has sparked immense excitement. The powerhouse performer has floored audiences time and again with her impactful and hard-hitting performances and ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ promises to be yet another solid addition to her repertoire.

On the day an emotional scene for “Do Aur Do Pyaar” was shot, a hush fell over the set. Vidya Balan, renowned for her immersive acting style, remained silent, deep in character, a ritual she followed on every film set. She didn’t speak to anyone, her focus unbreakable, her dedication unwavering. Sensing the gravity of the moment, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta cleared the set, allowing Vidya the space she needed to channel the raw emotions required for the scene. As the crew cleared the set to give Vidya the space she needed, it was evident that something special was about to unfold. And when the cameras rolled, Vidya delivered a performance that left everyone spellbound.

Now, with the film set to release this week, the anticipation only continues to grow. Audiences eagerly await the chance to experience the emotional journey of “Do Aur Do Pyaar,” with Vidya Balan’s performance at its core.

Get ready to be confused and consumed by the magic of romance and embark on a journey of unexpected twists with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is all set to hit the screen on 19th April, 2024.