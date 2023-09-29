Movies | Releases

The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only actor to achieve this feat with Jawan and pathaan in a SINGLE YEAR!

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Sep,2023 18:23:27
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726

Jawan is not only SRK’s second film to become the top grosser but might also be the first hindi film to join the 600cr club and despite the new film releases, the film continues to be Rock steady!

Today, Jawan went on to become the highest grossing hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema, making history yet again, Shah Rukh Khan yet again breaking records and setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Red Chilies Entertainment’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is synonymous with the word history. Since its release on September 7, 2023, the film has been rewriting history at the box office, writing new records, and attaining massive numbers at the box office.

Jawan raked in 525.50 crores in hindi and a grand total of 584.32 crores at the Indian box office, while at the global box office the film as broken all records by garnering 1000 plus crores and stands tall at a monstrous 1043.21cr! All of these massive numbers garnered and records broken in just 22 DAYS flat!

The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856724

Jawan’s performance is unaffected by the new releases, and it is a clear sign that fans are adoring the film and lavishing praise on it even in its third week.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shah Rukh Khan's Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles 856253
Shah Rukh Khan’s Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles
Auto Draft 855586
Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success, 1st meeting with SRK, desire to work with Salman Khan
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot! 855582
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot!
From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films 855367
From Pathaan to Ganapath – A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika's edited 'Faraatta' clip goes viral! 854742
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika’s edited ‘Faraatta’ clip goes viral!
SRK's Meer Foundation in collaboration with various NGOs organises special screenings of Jawan 854738
SRK’s Meer Foundation, in collaboration with various NGOs organises special screenings of Jawan

Latest Stories

Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos] 856576
Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos]
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan 856709
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan
Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’ 856666
Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight 856664
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight
Chandu Champion: Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th film to be shot in Kashmir 856662
Chandu Champion: Sajid Nadiadwala’s 30th film to be shot in Kashmir
Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts 856654
Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts
Read Latest News