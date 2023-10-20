Movies | Releases

The two iconic divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman comes together for the most impactful campaign of this World Cup season

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent talents in Indian cinema. Right from her first film, she has etched a special place in the hearts and minds of audiences and has proven her talent.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent talents in Indian cinema. Right from her first film, she has etched a special place in the hearts and minds of audiences and has proven her talent. The talented actress was recently seen in the globally acclaimed ‘Bawaal’ co-starring Varun Dhawan. The layered performance from the actress has won her wide-spread acclaim from the masses. Recently, the beautiful actress came together with legendary actress Zeenat Aman for the ongoing Oppo campaign for the World Cup season.

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are the iconic divas of their generations, and they were looking absolutely stunning and ravishing in their appearance. The event was a mega success, and the campaign had a major impact on the hearts of the masses, who were thrilled to see Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman together. Talking about Janhvi, she puts her inborn diva factor on display and lightens the atmosphere with her appearance.

The campaign, which says #MadeToBeIconic, traveled very well across the nation and was one of the most visible campaigns that had happened in a recent time period. The coming together of two ultimate icons, Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, had a huge impact everywhere. The two beautiful actresses were dressed to impress in glamorous black outfits, and they walked in style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Devara and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, both upcoming films releasing in 2024.

