The Vaccine War" Receives Global Acclaim and Strikes a Chord with Heartland Audiences; Checkout what netizens have to say!

Audiences who watched the film already, suggest it’s a must watch film and it’s not a Covid movie, it’s based on India’s glory!

A critically acclaimed film called ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring renowned actors Pallavi Joshi and Nana Patekar has been released to great acclaim. What makes this film stand out is its ability to connect with audiences in the heartlands on a deep level.

This achievement is not surprising, given the film’s engaging story and universal themes. ‘The Vaccine War’ resonates with viewers by exploring relatable topics that transcend borders and cultural differences.

A user writes “I asked my maid that she must watch #TheVaccineWar movie in the interest of #Bharat🚩 and told her that I’ll buy the tickets for her whole family but she said, bhaji movie dekhakar kya karenge, #covid ke time na hospital main bed mila, na oxygen mili , na time per Doctor mila mere kai rishtedar aur padosi tadap tadap kar bhagwan ko pyare ho gye. Kai rishtedaron ko to #vaccine bhi paise dekar lagwani padi, free ke naam per khana peena aur petrol diesel kitna mehenga ho gya…..

Aur to aur mare hue ko antim sanskar bhi dhang ka nahin mila, kai shav to nadi main fenkne padh gaye

Ab Movie dekhakar woh sab waapis thodi na aa jayenge….. 🥲🥲 #JustSaying”

Checkout:

I asked my maid that she must watch #TheVaccineWar movie in the interest of #Bharat🚩 and told her that I’ll buy the tickets for her whole family but she said, bhaji movie dekhakar kya karenge, #covid ke time na hospital main bed mila, na oxygen mili , na time per Doctor mila… — @Ram_Mohd_Singh_Azad (@Arun_Kaku05) September 27, 2023

Another writes “Common people of Bharat are feeling inspired with wonderful story of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory

Buy your ticket now and show it to your family.”

Checkout:

Common people of Bharat are feeling inspired with wonderful story of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory

Buy your ticket now and show it to your family. pic.twitter.com/vbxjDYJvoJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 3, 2023

Another writes “Entertainment Media is best medium to spread knowledge & facts…and

@vivekagnihotri

proves it with #TheVaccineWar !

Great Content! Great presentation! Great EXPOSE on War fought by Our Scientists & Staunch Support by #Modi Sarkar.

Thanks Vivek Ji for invite for premiere!”

Checkout :

Entertainment Media is best medium to spread knowledge & facts…and @vivekagnihotri proves it with #TheVaccineWar ! Great Content! Great presentation! Great EXPOSE on War fought by Our Scientists & Staunch Support by #Modi Sarkar. Thanks Vivek Ji for invite for premiere! pic.twitter.com/B4HQUc56VE — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 27, 2023

Another writes “#vaccinewar is a brilliant documentary ,not a movie. Nana was excellent as usual. Reminded some sad memories but also filled me with joy. Forever India 🇮🇳!!!”

Checkout:

#vaccinewar is a brilliant documentary ,not a movie. Nana was excellent as usual. Reminded some sad memories but also filled me with joy. Forever India 🇮🇳!!! — Avinash Karn (@avinashkarn) October 3, 2023

The fact that ‘The Vaccine War’ has been well-received worldwide is proof of its global appeal. The film is more than just a movie; it reflects the shared human experience and has the ability to connect with audiences from all backgrounds.

The movie ‘Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi as the lead characters. The film narrates the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.