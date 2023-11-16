These pictures of Rishab Shetty celebrating Diwali with the family prove he is true Family Man

Rishab Shetty is a prominent figure in Indian Cinema as an actor, director, writer, and producer. He set the bar high with his film ‘Kantara,’ which he solely produced. The movie was released last year and proved its worth at the worldwide box office, winning several accolades. Rishab Shetty is also known for being a family man, always prioritizing his family above everything else. This was evident during the auspicious festival of Diwali when he celebrated it with his wife and kids.

Recently, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures of his Diwali celebration with the family on social media. The family is seen in a joyous and happy mood and sharing the pictures, Rishab Shetty captioned,

“Happy Diwali Festival of Lights Festival of Lights Happy Holidays in all homes

Wish you all a Happy Deepavali!

May the sparkling lights illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, and endless celebrations!

#deepavali”

Rishab Shetty and his family never miss an opportunity to celebrate festivals and happy moments together. Whenever time permits, he spends quality time with his wife, son, and daughter.

Furthermore, Rishab Shetty has started preparing for the prequel of the highly anticipated movie Kantara. As an actor, writer, and director of the film, he plans to start filming soon.