“This chemistry reminds me of NTR sir & Sridevi ma’am”, say fans about the Janhvi Kapoor and JR NTR’s new song from ‘Devara’.

The much-awaited second single from the upcoming film “Devara,” starring Janhvi Kapoor and JR NTR, has been released, and it has ignited a frenzy among fans. The song beautifully highlights the captivating chemistry between the two leads, Janhvi and Jr NTR drawing comparisons to the iconic on-screen pairing of Sr NTR and legendary actress Sridevi. Viewers are excited to see Janhvi following her mother’s footsteps.

The song’s debut has generated an outpouring of comments and reactions on social media, with fans eagerly sharing their joy and admiration. Let’s take a look at some of these comments below:

One fan wrote:

“I really wanted Janhvi to do her first Tollywood movie with NTR, and it’s finally happening. I can’t wait to see the multi-talented NTR 🥺😘 alongside the gracefully talented Janhvi ❤️🫶. The very best Janhvi, welcome to Tollywood 🥺🫶”

Another fan wrote:

“JR NTR ❤️ JR SRIDEVI ❤️”

Another user wrote:

“This chemistry reminds me of NTR sir & Sridevi ma’am 🥰🙈😍 so excited to see Janhvi ma’am and JR NTR sir on the silver screen! ❤️‍🔥”

One fan wrote:

“జాన్వీ మరియు జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కలిసి శ్రీదేవి మరియు ఎన్టీఆర్‌లకు ప్రకంపనలు ఇస్తున్నారు😍❤️

Janhvi and Jr NTR together is giving Sridevi and NTR vibes😍❤️”

One user said:

“జాన్వీ అభిమానులు గుమిగూడారు! శ్రీదేవి, ఎన్టీఆర్ పోలికలు విచిత్రం! 🔥🧿

Janhvi fans assemble! Sridevi and NTR resemblance uncanny! 🔥🧿”

As anticipation builds, it is clear that ‘Devara’ has the potential to be a landmark film for both Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. With the release of this second single, fans are more excited than ever to see the film. The buzz around Janhvi’s debut in South continues to grow, promising a memorable cinematic experience for audiences!