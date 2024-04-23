“This is the biggest set I have made in my life.” Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali while speaking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

The announcement of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the most highly anticipated series of the year by visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has captivated everyone. The recently released trailer offers a spectacular glimpse into a world where every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama. With Heeramandi, SLB is set to establish a benchmark on the global stage, proving himself to be the best director who can tell Indian stories in the most authentic way. The arrival of Heeramandi is destined to become the biggest phenomenon in the OTT world, and it will be the biggest marvel that SLB has added to his celebrated filmography.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He said, “Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it’s really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. I would ever be able to push as a child which I thought it was. So I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more and more as my filmmaking has progressed. I have started enjoying creating walls at a distance and further and further. But I never want to dictate. I feel I have set it. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of time people have criticised that we have so much to see that for the first time we miss the essence of the scene.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series that is scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.